FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Tennis-Serena storms into quarters in record-smashing style
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 5, 2016 / 9:46 PM / a year ago

Tennis-Serena storms into quarters in record-smashing style

Steve Keating

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Serena Williams stormed into the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open in record-smashing style on Monday, easing past Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova 6-2 6-3 to claim grand slam win number 308.

The world number one needed just 68 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium court to overwhelm the 52nd-ranked Shvedova and move past Roger Federer to the top of the all-time grand slam victories list.

"Oh wow, it is really exciting, this is where it all started so it is always so magical out here for me but 308 sounds pretty good," Williams said about her landmark win, after moving a step closer to a record seventh U.S. Open title.

It has been another dominating run into the last eight for the 34-year-old American, who has yet to be broken and has faced just one break point in four matches while never spending more than 68 minutes on court.

Next up for Williams is fifth seed Romanian Simona Halep, who brushed past 11th-seeded Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2 7-5. (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.