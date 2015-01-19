FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Li tells centre court expecting first child
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 19, 2015 / 9:30 AM / 3 years ago

China's Li tells centre court expecting first child

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Current Australian Open tennis women's champion China's Li Na stands next to her Madame Tussauds wax figure after it was unveiled at Melbourne Park January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Retired Australian Open champion Li Na told the centre court crowd at Melbourne Park on Monday that she was expecting her first child with her husband and former coach Jiang Shan.

“Me and Dennis (Jiang), we are so excited. Our first child will be out this summer,” the Chinese two-time grand slam champion told Rod Laver Arena in a ceremony before the night session on day one of the Australian Open, sparking cheers from the terraces where her beaming husband clapped.

“I think Dennis is doing a good job. He just made one ace.”

After capturing her first title at Melbourne Park last year on her third run to the final, 32-year-old Li retired in September, citing persistent injuries to her knees.

Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.