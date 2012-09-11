FACTBOX-Tennis-2012 U.S. Open champion Andy Murray

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Factbox on Andy Murray, who won his first grand slam singles title at the U.S. Open on Monday with a 7-6 7-5 2-6 3-6 6-2 win over Serbia’s Novak Djokovic. * Born: Glasgow, Scotland, May 15, 1987 (age 25) * A survivor of the 1996 Dunblane School massacre * A talented all-round sportsman, he turned down a promising career as a soccer player to focus on tennis, leaving his homeland at age 15 to train in Barcelona. * Became the first British player since Greg Rusedski in 1997 to make a grand slam final when he played the 2008 championship decider in New York, losing to Roger Federer in straight sets. * Made the Australian Open final in 2010, losing to Federer, again in straight sets. * In 2011, he made the Australian Open final for the second straight year, but lost to Djokovic, also in straight sets. * In 2012, he hired former world number one Ivan Lendl as his coach. * He became the first British man to reach the final at Wimbledon since Bunny Austin in 1938. He lost to Federer but won a set. * A few weeks later, he avenged his loss to Federer when he won the gold medal at the London Olympics. * In winning the U.S. Open, he became the first British man to win a grand slam singles title since Fred Perry won the U.S. Open in 1936. * His epic five-set U.S. Open match with Djokovic also equalled the longest final ever played at the tournament.

