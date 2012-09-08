FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennis-Open-Murray beats Berdych to reach U.S. Open final
September 8, 2012

Tennis-Open-Murray beats Berdych to reach U.S. Open final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s Andy Murray produced a masterful performance in difficult conditions to beat Czech Tomas Berdych in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Saturday.

With both players struggling to control the ball in the strong winds at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Murray regained his composure after dropping the first set to triumph 5-7 6-2 6-1 7-6 after nearly four hours.

The Scotsman will play the winner of the second semi-final between Serbia’s defending champion Novak Djokovic and Spanish baseliner David Ferrer in the final.

Murray, who won the Olympic gold medal at London this year, is bidding to become the first British man to win a grand slam singles title since Fred Perry won the U.S. Open in 1936. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Gene Cherry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
