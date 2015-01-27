FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennis-Clinical Murray sends Kyrgios home to think again
January 27, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

Tennis-Clinical Murray sends Kyrgios home to think again

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s Andy Murray ended the hopes of local tennis fans, and one teenager in particular, with a no-nonsense performance to reach his fifth Australian Open semi-final after a 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 victory over Nick Kyrgios on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old’s quarter-final appearance at the season opening grand slam had created a media frenzy in Australia despite it competing with the Socceroos’ Asian Cup semi-final against United Arab Emirates scheduled for the same time.

Newspapers devoted substantial space to the match earlier on Tuesday, while the host broadcasters had a countdown clock on the match for 24 hours and interviewed anyone associated with Kyrgios they could.

Murray, however, refused to let the off-court hype distract him as he produced a clinical effort to take the Rod Laver Arena crowd out of the equation, improve his record against Australian opponents to 11-0 and set up a semi-final against seventh seed Tomas Berdych. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O‘Brien)

