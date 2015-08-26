FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tennis-Nadal confident of playing well at U.S. Open
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 26, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

Tennis-Nadal confident of playing well at U.S. Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Former world number one Rafa Nadal is feeling confident about his chances of competing for a third U.S. Open title when the tournament starts in New York next week.

“I hope to be ready for it. I have been playing well the last couple of weeks. I think I‘m in better shape than a few months ago then arrived the competition and everything that happened,” the 29-year old Spaniard told Reuters.

“But I‘m confident that I can play well.”

Nadal, who won the U.S. Open in 2010 and 2013 but missed last year’s tournament due to illness and injury, was ousted from Wimbledon in a shock second round exit but has claimed three titles in 2015 -- Hamburg, Stuttgart and Buenos Aires.

The eighth seed was speaking on the sidelines of a promotional event for a Tommy Hilfiger underwear campaign the 14-times grand slam tournament winner stars in on Tuesday. (Reporting By Reuters Television in New York; Editing by John O‘Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.