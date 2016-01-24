FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nishikori hammers Tsonga to ease into last eight
January 24, 2016 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

Nishikori hammers Tsonga to ease into last eight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Kei Nishikori signs autographs after winning his fourth round match against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Japan’s Kei Nishikori reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the third time when he eased past Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-4 6-2 6-4 on Sunday.

The seventh seed hit 31 winners and sealed his place in the last eight when Tsonga, seeded ninth, made his 36th unforced error by slashing a forehand wide to end the 122-minute contest on Rod Laver Arena.

Nishikori, who was beaten on both his previous visits to the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park, will next face reigning champion Novak Djokovic or Gilles Simon.

The former U.S. Open finalist’s victory avenged his defeat to Tsonga, runner up at Melbourne Park in 2008, in a five-set thriller at the French Open last year.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford

