Tennis-Petkovic to miss French Open and Wimbledon, doubt for Olympics
#Olympics News
April 27, 2012 / 7:51 PM / 5 years ago

Tennis-Petkovic to miss French Open and Wimbledon, doubt for Olympics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, Germany, April 27 (Reuters) - World number 12 Andrea Petkovic will miss next month’s French Open and the Wimbledon championships in June after tearing ligaments in her ankle, the German said on Friday.

Petkovic, who only returned to the tour at this week’s Stuttgart Grand Prix following more than three months out with a stress fracture of her back, is also doubtful for the London Olympics in July.

The 24-year-old turned her ankle while attempting a forehand in her second-round defeat by world number one Victoria Azarenka on Thursday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann editing by Tony Jimenez)

