FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tennis-Sharapova shows off 'Shugarpova' candy in Moscow
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 29, 2013 / 7:37 PM / 4 years ago

Tennis-Sharapova shows off 'Shugarpova' candy in Moscow

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - Fresh from claiming her 29th WTA singles title, Maria Sharapova made a one-day stop in Moscow to present her ‘Shugarpova’ candy brand to the Russian market on Monday.

The Florida-based Russian insisted that despite her multiple business ventures, her tennis career remains her main focus.

“Right now tennis is the most important for me,” the world number two told reporters at an upscale Moscow store, where a small pack of ‘Shugarpova’ sweets is sold for 175 roubles ($5.66).

Sharapova, who turned 26 this month, said she still planned to compete at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

“(The London Olympics) was a good experience for me. I got a chance to carry the Russian flag at the opening ceremony and winning a silver medal,” she said.

“But now I want more, I hope to get the gold in 2016.”

Sharapova retained her Stuttgart title by beating China’s Li Na in Sunday’s final on clay as she continued her preparations for next month’s French Open where she will defend her title. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.