FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Meldonium detected in Russian speed-skaters Elistratov and Kulizhnikov - R-sport, citing source
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
March 8, 2016 / 12:33 PM / a year ago

Meldonium detected in Russian speed-skaters Elistratov and Kulizhnikov - R-sport, citing source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s short-track speed-skater and 2014 Olympics champion Semion Elistratov and five-time world champion skater Pavel Kulizhnikov tested positive for the presence of meldonium, R-Sport reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

Reuters could not immediately verify the information.

On Monday, Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova revealed she tested positive for meldonium, a substance the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) banned as of Jan. 1. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.