Tennis-Record-seeking Federer outclasses Dzumhur
#Financials
June 30, 2015 / 2:27 PM / 2 years ago

Tennis-Record-seeking Federer outclasses Dzumhur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Roger Federer began his 63rd consecutive grand slam tournament with a majestic 6-1 6-3 6-3 first-round win over little-known Bosnian Damir Dzumhur at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The Swiss second seed’s pursuit of a record eighth title at the All England Club could not have started more convincingly as he broke the Wimbledon debutant five times to draw rapturous applause from the Federer faithfuls who had flocked to see their hero on Centre Court.

The 33-year-old started off with an unreturnable serve, threw in some crowd-pleasing volleys before finishing off Dzumhur with a love service game to chalk up his 74th victory at the citadel of grasscourt tennis.

The world number two will next face either Dutchman Igor Sijsling or big-serving American Sam Querrey.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
