Federer dismantles Murray to reach 10th Wimbledon final

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after winning his match against Andy Murray of Britain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Roger Federer does not lose Wimbledon semi-finals and he produced a display of clinical majesty to down Andy Murray and maintain his bid for a record eighth title with a sparkling 7-5 7-5 6-4 win on Friday.

The second seed reached his 10th final at the All England Club with a near-perfect demolition of home favourite Murray to set up a repeat of last year’s showpiece decider against world number one Novak Djokovic.

Murray could not lay a glove on the Federer serve and the Swiss upped the pressure at crucial stages of each set before wrapping up victory in two hours seven minutes when the British third seed sent a forehand wide.

Federer, who has won all 10 of the semi-finals he has played at Wimbledon, will now resume his rivalry with Serb Djokovic, who earlier booked his place in the final with a straight sets win over Frenchman Richard Gasquet.

”It’s been tough. Andy has been playing very well for the season,“ a smiling Federer said. ”I expected four or five sets. I played so well on the biggest occasion today and that’s probably why I won it.

“I’ve been serving very well for the entire tournament. My serve was good again, against one of the best returners. I kept the pressure up, I went for my shots and was able to mix it up the way I usually do it. It all worked out very well.”

VENOMOUS INTENT

Andy Murray of Britain wipes his face during his match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

For much of the clash, Murray matched the Swiss, but lacked the 17 times grand slam champion’s ability to increase his level at the business end of each set.

Federer broke to clinch each of the three sets, sensing Murray’s vulnerability under pressure and striking with venomous intent.

His serve was almost unplayable throughout the match with Murray crafting only one break point during the entire contest.

Federer’s first serve percentage was a remarkable 76 and he won 84 percent of points on his opening delivery, ensuring Murray, one of the game’s best returners, had few opportunities to test his opponent’s resolve.

“He served fantastic, apart from the first game where I had the chance there,” Murray said.

“I didn’t really have any opportunities. Then that puts pressure on you. The pressure builds throughout the set that way... That’s definitely the best he served against me.”

At almost 34, Federer is the oldest man to reach the final at Wimbledon in 41 years since a 39-year-old Ken Rosewall finished runner-up in 1974.