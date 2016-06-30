FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Tennis-Williams sisters feel the Wimbledon love
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
June 30, 2016 / 7:10 PM / a year ago

Tennis-Williams sisters feel the Wimbledon love

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - They were the unranked pair facing the number 11 seeds from Slovenia, but it was clear who were the main attractions.

Cries of "We love you, Serena" and "We love you, Venus" rang out as the Williams sisters swept on to Wimbledon's packed Court No.3 to a rapturous reception on Thursday.

The first-round doubles match wasn't quite as one-sided as the crowd, but the Americans' fearsome hitting proved too much for experienced pair Andreja Klepac and Katarina Srebotnik and they ran out 7-5 6-3 winners.

Serena, 34, and 36-year-old Venus have five Wimbledon doubles titles but their focus is on singles.

They are nevertheless aiming for a fourth doubles gold medal at the Rio Olympics in August, after winning at the 2000, 2008 and 2012 Games.

Reporting by Pravin Char; editing by Clare Lovell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.