Tennis-Radwanska targets Olympic glory after Dubai win

DUBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska is targeting Olympic gold in London this year after winning an eighth WTA singles title in Dubai on Saturday.

The Olympics tournament will be held on Wimbledon’s grasscourts and the 22-year-old believes they will suit her game far more than in Beijing four years ago when she lost in the second round.

“The Olympics are always a very important event for everyone,” Radwanska told reporters after clinching the Dubai Tennis Championships with a 7-5 6-4 victory over Germany’s Julia Goerges.

”It’s going to be a tough season, because we’re going to change the surface a couple of times in a very short time.

“I‘m ready for it. The Olympics are on grass, so it’s going to be a little bit different. I like grass, so I just hope I can play better than in the last Olympics.”

The five-times Grand Slam quarter-finalist has started 2012 in sparkling form and will move up to fifth in the world rankings when the new standings are released on Monday.

She reached the last eight at January’s Australian Open and was a semi-finalist in her two other tournaments this year, but lost all three of those matches to top-ranked Victoria Azarenka.

”I‘m five, but it’s still far from being number one,“ said Radwanska. ”It looks pretty actually close, but it’s still far. I‘m just trying to go on court and enjoy my tennis and win the matches.

”In women’s tennis everything can change pretty fast, like we see every week the rankings are a little bit different.

“Everything can happen, so I‘m just going to try playing my best tennis every match, every tournament, and we will see.” (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Martyn Herman)