UPDATE 2-Tennis-Fes Grand Prix women's singles results

April 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Fes Grand Prix Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Mathilde Johansson (France) beat 8-Shahar Peer (Israel) 4-6 6-3 6-2 1-Anabel Medina Garrigues (Spain) beat Mandy Minella (Luxembourg) 6-2 6-3 Irina Begu (Romania) beat 2-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 1-6 7-6(4) 3-2 (Kuznetsova retired) Garbine Muguruza (Spain) beat Patricia Mayr-Achleitner (Austria) 6-4 0-0 (Mayr-Achleitner retired) 3-Petra Cetkovska (Czech Republic) beat Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) 6-3 6-2 Laura Pous Tio (Spain) beat Arantxa Rus (Netherlands) 6-3 7-5 Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) beat 6-Chanelle Scheepers (South Africa) 7-5 1-6 6-3 5-Simona Halep (Romania) beat Alexandra Cadantu (Romania) 6-2 7-5