FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Fes Grand Prix women's singles results
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
April 25, 2012 / 7:55 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Fes Grand Prix women's singles results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Fes Grand Prix 
Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 
 Mathilde Johansson (France) beat 8-Shahar Peer (Israel) 4-6 
6-3 6-2                                
 1-Anabel Medina Garrigues (Spain) beat Mandy Minella 
(Luxembourg) 6-2 6-3                          
 Irina Begu (Romania) beat 2-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 1-6 
7-6(4) 3-2 (Kuznetsova retired)       
 Garbine Muguruza (Spain) beat Patricia Mayr-Achleitner 
(Austria) 6-4 0-0 (Mayr-Achleitner retired) 
 3-Petra Cetkovska (Czech Republic) beat Timea Bacsinszky 
(Switzerland) 6-3 6-2                     
 Laura Pous Tio (Spain) beat Arantxa Rus (Netherlands) 6-3 7-5 
 Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) beat 6-Chanelle Scheepers (South 
Africa) 7-5 1-6 6-3                    
 5-Simona Halep (Romania) beat Alexandra Cadantu (Romania) 6-2 
7-5

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.