Tepco still plans to sell bonds by March 2017 though Fukushima costs rise

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings Inc (Tepco) still plans to sell bonds by the end of March 2017 even though costs are rising from decommissioning its Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant, President Naomi Hirose told reporters on Monday.

Tepco planned to delay its first bond issuance in about six years due to a steeper-than-expected rise in decommissioning costs, the Yomiuri newspaper reported in September.

The utility expects to sell about 330 billion yen ($3.1 billion) worth of bonds around the beginning of 2017, pushed back from a September-October time frame, the Yomiuri reported without citing sources.

Hirose was speaking at an earnings press conference. ($1 = 104.9500 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick)