Glitch causes power usage data loss at Tepco unit - Nikkei

June 23 (Reuters) - A unit of Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings Inc (Tepco) lost track of electricity usage for about 6,400 households in Tokyo due to an apparent technical glitch, leaving new power companies unable to bill some customers, the Nikkei reported.

Tepco Power Grid, which handles power transmission and distribution, told power providers in a message on Thursday that it would be unable to provide accurate April-May usage data for these households, the Nikkei said.

Tepco was not available for comment outside regular business hours.

The households had switched power providers after Japan fully deregulated the retail electricity market in April.

Consumers making the switch have to install meters to measure their usage. Tepco Power Grid collects this data and sends it to the new power providers.

The company said in May that usage data notifications would be delayed, according to Nikkei.

As of Wednesday, around 22,000 customers were affected by the delays, including those whose data is seen missing.

The report comes two days after news agency Kyodo reported that the head of Tepco apologized over his predecessor's instruction not to use the term "core meltdown" in describing the situation at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)