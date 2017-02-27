Tepco increases bond sale size to 90 bln yen

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.

The company raised the sale to 90 billion yen ($802.35 million) from 70 billion yen, Tepco said in a filing on Monday. The company is now selling 40 billion yen of three-year debt and 50 billion yen of five-year bonds. ($1 = 112.1700 yen) (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Paul Tait)