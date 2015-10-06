Tepco to meet investors this month for planned $2.75 bln bond sale-sources

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co will start meeting potential investors this month for a bond issue that targets raising 330 billion yen ($2.75 billion), people involved in the deal said, in what will be the utility’s first bond sale since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

The proceeds will be used to repay debt which soared as Tepco, the operator of the wrecked Fukushima plant, battled to clean it up, the people said. The bond sale, which will be done in tranches in the business year starting in April 2016, has already been flagged by Tepco.

Tepco was a frequent bond issuer with credit rated as high as the Japanese government’s before the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami caused the rating to be cut to junk. The subsequent losses prompted a bailout of the company by the government, which took a controlling 50.1 percent stake.

But tumbling oil prices have sharply reduced Tepco’s fuel costs and sparked a recovery in its financials, with the utility posting a record quarterly profit for April-June compared to a loss in the year-ago period.

The improving finances have emboldened Tepco to move ahead on the bond issue, even though questions remain about risk of litigation and compensation related to Fukushima.

Details of its first tranche have not been decided, said the people, who declined to be identified as the sale process was not public. A Tepco spokeswoman declined to comment beyond reaffirming a 2016 sale.

Tepco has 566.8 billion yen in bonds maturing next year, which will more than double in 2017, though loans will fall.

Some credit analysts said investors are likely to demand high yields to reflect the unlimited risk posed by the Fukushima clean-up operation. The government has said Fukushima will be decommissioned in 30 to 40 years.

“Luring investors to these bonds will be hard unless Tepco can clearly explain that they will be free from risk associated with decommissioning,” said a fund manager at a Japanese life insurer, adding that another risk was any change in government.

Tepco, which plans to split into three units next year, will sell the bonds through a unit separate from operations dealing with the disaster and so won’t be exposed to the same risk, the people said.

“Unless Tepco can address the independence of each unit, the bonds will not likely be protected from potential costs associated with compensation and decommissioning of the Fukushima plant,” said analyst Hiroki Shibata at Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services, which assigns Tepco bonds a junk credit rating of BB-. ($1 = 119.9900 yen) (Reporting by Kentaro Hamada and Junko Fujita; Additional reporting by Umesh Desai in HONG KONG; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Muralikumar Anantharaman)