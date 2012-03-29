FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tepco applies for $12 bln public injection -source
March 29, 2012 / 5:30 AM / 6 years ago

Tepco applies for $12 bln public injection -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co , the troubled operator of the tsunami-hit Fukushima nuclear power plant, has asked the government to inject 1 trillion yen ($12.06 billion) to shore up its battered finances, a source said on Thursday.

The company, known as Tepco, will also seek an additional 850 billion yen from a government-backed bailout body to help compensate victims of the nuclear accident, the source said.

The utility will brief on its request for support at 4 pm (0700 GMT), a company official said. (Reporting by Kentaro Hamada and Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)

