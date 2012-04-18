UPDATE 1-Japan eyes bailout body official as Tepco chairman

(Adds sources comment, background, TBS report)

TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s government is set to choose a lawyer with expertise in turning around troubled businesses as the next chairman of Tokyo Electric Power Co , the operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, domestic media said on Wednesday.

Kazuhiko Shimokobe has been working closely with the troubled utility for months as a k ey member o f the government-backed bailout body set up to help the utility, known as Tepco, cope with vast costs of post-disaster compensation.

Shimokobe is the strongest candidate to take the chairman post, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Several names, including those of company executives, have been floated as Tepco’s next chairman, but the government’s focus on Shimokobe signals the difficulty it had in finding someone from the outside willing to take on the huge task of restoring the firm’s profitability when there are doubts over when and whether it can restart its halted nuclear reactors.

Shimokobe, who will take over from the current chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata, is likely to stay on for a temporary term of one year, broadcaster TBS reported.

The Fukushima nuclear disaster, triggered by a huge earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, has left Tepco with huge compensation and clean-up costs, a mounting bill for fossil fuels to replace lost nuclear capacity, and a massive burden of decommissioning the devastated reactors.

The government’s decision on a chairman paves the way for Tepco and the bailout body to submit a business turnaround plan that they had hoped to file last month, which will outline how Tepco aims to revive its business in return for one of the biggest public bailouts outside the banking sector.

The utility, whose capital has fallen to 620 billion yen from around 2 trillion yen before the Fukushima disaster, has asked the government last month for an injection of 1 trillion yen ($12.3 billion).

In return for the money, the government is keen to obtain majority ownership of Tepco, with the option to boost the stake to two-thirds if the firm drags its feet on corporate reforms, a source with knowledge of the matter has said.

Trade Minister Yukio Edano must approve the turnaround plan in order for Tepco, supplier of electricity to 45 million people in and around Tokyo, to receive the bailout money and stay afloat.

Shimokobe has been a central figure in the bailout body, funded by public money and contributions from nuclear operators, and has been working to reform the once-powerful utility by pushing for restructuring.

Experts have said that restarting reactors at the Kashiwazaki Kariwa plant and increasing electricity rates are essential to improve the utility’s profitability.

But it remains unclear whether those key steps for profitability can be implemented smoothly, as local governments are voicing concerns over reactor restarts and Tepco must win government approval to raise household rates. ($1 = 80.7700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota and Kentaro Hamada; editing by Tomasz Janowski and Keiron Henderson)