Japan bailout body official to become Tepco chairman-NHK

TOKYO, April 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s months-long hunt for the next chairman of Tokyo Electric Power Co ended on Thursday after Kazuhiko Shimokobe, a lawyer and a member of the bailout body to help the utility, accepted an offer to run the operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, broadcaster NHK reported.

The decision paves the way for Tepco and the government-backed bailout body to submit to the trade minister a business turnaround plan that they had hoped to file last month, which will outline how Tepco aims to revive its business in return for one of Japan’s biggest public bailouts outside the banking sector.

Trade Minister Yukio Edano must approve the turnaround plan by mid-May in order for the utility, whose capital has fallen to 620 billion yen from around 2 trillion yen before last year’s Fukushima disaster, to obtain the bailout money and stay afloat. (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo, Writing by Yoko Kubota)