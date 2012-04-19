FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Japan bailout body official to become Tepco chairman-NHK
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 19, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Japan bailout body official to become Tepco chairman-NHK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Attaches to alert)

TOKYO, April 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s months-long hunt for the next chairman of Tokyo Electric Power Co ended on Thursday after Kazuhiko Shimokobe, a lawyer and a member of the bailout body to help the utility, accepted an offer to run the operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, broadcaster NHK reported.

The decision paves the way for Tepco and the government-backed bailout body to submit to the trade minister a business turnaround plan that they had hoped to file last month, which will outline how Tepco aims to revive its business in return for one of Japan’s biggest public bailouts outside the banking sector.

Trade Minister Yukio Edano must approve the turnaround plan by mid-May in order for the utility, whose capital has fallen to 620 billion yen from around 2 trillion yen before last year’s Fukushima disaster, to obtain the bailout money and stay afloat. (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo, Writing by Yoko Kubota)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.