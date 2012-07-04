FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Tepco to scale back proposed hike in household rates- Nikkei
July 4, 2012 / 5:47 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Tepco to scale back proposed hike in household rates- Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co’s plan to raise household electric rates by an average of about 10 percent will likely be scaled back to a hike of about 8 percent, Japan’s Nikkei business daily reported.

Officials are discussing cutting the amount of the personnel costs that Tepco passes along to customers, Consumer Affairs Minister Jin Matsubara told the daily.

The review of the rate hike proposal could finish as early as this month, Nikkei said.

The company’s shareholders voted last month to approve the Japanese government’s 1 trillion yen ($12.53 billion) capital injection, to avert the collapse of the utility in the aftermath of the Fukushima nuclear crisis.

The sooner the rate hike is approved, the sooner the company can receive the capital, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 79.7950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
