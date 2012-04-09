FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tokyo Electric burns almost four times as much oil in March
April 9, 2012 / 3:20 AM / 6 years ago

Tokyo Electric burns almost four times as much oil in March

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co in March used almost four times
as much as crude oil and fuel oil combined from a year earlier and the highest monthly volume of
liquefied natural gas since August to make up for a fall in its nuclear power generation to zero
during the month, data by Japan's biggest utility showed on Monday.	
    Tokyo Electric, or Tepco, saw its last online reactor enter regular maintenance on March 26.
The operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant has said it expects none of its reactors to
restart in the business year to March 2013 given safety concerns by communities hosting the
Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant, its sole atomic plant unaffected by a massive quake and
tsunami in March 2011.	
    Of Japan's 54 reactors, only one is currently online ahead of regular maintenance starting
on May 5. Japan's government is making a final review of safety on two reactors of Kansai
Electric Power Co's before restarting.	
    If the government declares safety on the No.3 and No.4 reactors at Kansai's Ohi plant in the
west, which Japanese media have reported may come as early as this week, that would be the first
idled reactors to restart since the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that devastated
Tepco's Fukushima Daiichi plant, causing the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl in 1986. 	
    Tepco used 275,500 kilolitres (189,700 barrels per day) of crude oil and fuel oil combined
in March, or 139,200 bpd more than a year earlier, and its LNG usage last month totaled 2.070
million tonnes, up 17.3 percent from a year earlier. 	
    Tepco's LNG use hit a record 2.079 million tonnes in August, 2011, with power demand peaking
in the summer mainly on air conditioning use, even though the government imposed large users in
its service area to cut peak-hour power use by 15 percent from a year earlier.	
    Following is a table of Tepco's consumption and purchases for last month, a year earlier,
and the previous month, with year-on-year percentage changes and changes in inventories (crude
and fuel oil volumes in thousand kilolitres, LNG and coal in thousand tonnes):	
    (1 kl=6.2898 barrels)	
   	
     Fuel      Use     Use     Use   yr/yr     Buy     Buy     Buy   yr/yr  Inventory
      type  Feb-12  Mar-11  Mar-12       %  Feb-12  Mar-11  Mar-12       %     change
  Fuel oil                                                                         47
                                                                            
              712     123     618   402.4     729      67     665   892.5   
     Crude                                                                        121
                                                                            
              412     126     317   151.6     410      84     438   421.4   
 Total oil                                                                        168
                                                                            
            1,124     249     935   275.5   1,139     151   1,103   630.5   
       LNG                                                                        134
                                                                            
            1,966   1,765   2,070    17.3   2,222   2,138   2,204     3.1   
      Coal                                                                         19
                                                                            
              342      90     350   288.9     372      91     369   305.5   
 	
 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

