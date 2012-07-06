FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Tokyo Electric June fossil fuel usage
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 6, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Tokyo Electric June fossil fuel usage

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co's consumption of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) last month fell for the third month in a row to the lowest level since
November, its monthly data showed on Friday, but its LNG usage could rise this month as
customers start switching on air conditioners.
    Japanese utilities have been ramping up consumption of fossil fuels, especially gas, to make
up a fall in nuclear power after the massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 triggered the
meltdowns at Tokyo Electric's Fukushima Daiichi plant, the worst nuclear accident since
Chernobyl in 1986.
    Japan ended two months without nuclear power this week when the No.3 unit at Kansai Electric
Power Co's Ohi plant became the first reactor to resume supplying electricity to the
grid since a nationwide safety shutdown after the Fukushima disaster. 
    Following is a table of the usage and purchases of fossil fuels by Japan's biggest utility
in June, a year earlier, and the previous month, with year-on-year percentage changes and
changes in inventories (crude and fuel oil volumes in thousand kilolitres, LNG and coal in
thousand tonnes)
 (1 kl=6.2898 barrels)
    
     Fuel       Use     Use     Use    yr/yr      Buy     Buy     Buy    yr/yr  Inventory
      type   May-12  Jun-11  Jun-12        %   May-12  Jun-11  Jun-12        %     change
  Fuel oil                             180.7                             152.6         -1
                                                                                
               535     192     539               589     213     538            
     Crude                             120.0                              91.0         23
                                                                                
               248     105     231               333     133     254            
 Total oil                             159.3                             128.9         22
                                                                                
               783     297     770               922     346     792            
       LNG                              -5.7                              -6.3         20
              1,779                             2,001                           
                     1,845   1,739                     1,878   1,759            
      Coal                              13.4                             101.9        110
                                                                                
               208     186     211               160     159     321            
 
 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.