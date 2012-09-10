TABLE-Tokyo Electric August fossil fuel usage

TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Following is a table of Tokyo Electric Power's (Tepco) fossil fuel consumption and purchases for last month, a year earlier, and the previous month, with year-on-year percentage changes and changes in inventories. Japanese utilities have been increasing their consumption of fossil fuels to compensate for a sharp drop in nuclear power generation. There are currently only two reactors online in Japan amid heightened safety concerns following the meltdowns at Tepco's Fukushima Daiichi plant, the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl in 1986, after the massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. Grid industry data shows power demand in Tepco's service region rose 7 percent last month from a year earlier as higher-than-normal temperatures boosted air-conditioning use. Crude and fuel oil volumes in thousand kilolitres, LNG and coal in thousand tonnes. (1 kl=6.2898 barrels) Fuel Use Use Use yr/yr Buy Buy Buy yr/yr Inventory type Jul-12 Aug-11 Aug-12 % Jul-12 Aug-11 Aug-12 % change Fuel oil 613 480 772 60.8 552 447 677 51.5 -95 Crude 175 95 402 323.2 128 75 322 329.3 -80 Total oil 788 575 1,174 104.2 680 522 999 91.4 -175 LNG 1,988 2,079 2,080 0.0 2,127 2,305 2,251 -2.3 171 Coal 379 317 390 23.0 462 450 242 -46.2 -148 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)