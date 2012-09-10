FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Tokyo Electric August fossil fuel usage
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 10, 2012 / 11:46 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Tokyo Electric August fossil fuel usage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Following is a table of Tokyo Electric Power's (Tepco) 
fossil fuel consumption and purchases for last month, a year earlier, and the previous month,
with year-on-year percentage changes and changes in inventories.
    Japanese utilities have been increasing their consumption of fossil fuels to compensate for
a sharp drop in nuclear power generation. There are currently only two reactors online in Japan
amid heightened safety concerns following the meltdowns at Tepco's Fukushima Daiichi plant, the
worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl in 1986, after the massive earthquake and tsunami in
March 2011.
    Grid industry data shows power demand in Tepco's service region rose 7 percent last month
from a year earlier as higher-than-normal temperatures boosted air-conditioning use.
    Crude and fuel oil volumes in thousand kilolitres, LNG and coal in thousand tonnes.
    (1 kl=6.2898 barrels)
    
     Fuel      Use     Use      Use  yr/yr     Buy     Buy     Buy  yr/yr  Inventory
      type  Jul-12  Aug-11   Aug-12      %  Jul-12  Aug-11  Aug-12      %     change
  Fuel oil    613     480      772    60.8    552     447     677    51.5        -95
     Crude    175      95      402   323.2    128      75     322   329.3        -80
 Total oil    788     575    1,174   104.2    680     522     999    91.4       -175
       LNG  1,988   2,079    2,080     0.0  2,127   2,305   2,251    -2.3        171
      Coal    379     317      390    23.0    462     450     242   -46.2       -148
 
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.