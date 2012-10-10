FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Tokyo Electric Sept fossil fuel usage
October 10, 2012 / 4:16 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Tokyo Electric Sept fossil fuel usage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Following is a table of Tokyo Electric Power's (Tepco) 
fossil fuel consumption and purchases for last month, a year earlier, and the previous month,
with year-on-year percentage changes and changes in inventories.
    Japanese utilities have been increasing their consumption of fossil fuels to make up for a
sharp drop in nuclear power generation due to a nationwide safety shutdown following the
meltdowns at Tepco's Fukushima Daiichi plant after the massive earthquake and tsunami in March
2011. Tepco, which before the Fukushima disaster relied on nuclear power for about 30 percent of
electricity, currently has no reactor online. 
    Grid industry data shows power demand in Tepco's service region rose 2 percent last month
from a year earlier. The table below suggests a large part of the increased power demand was
covered by burning oil.
    Crude and fuel oil volumes in thousand kilolitres, LNG and coal in thousand tonnes.
    (1 kl=6.2898 barrels)
     Fuel      Use     Use      Use  yr/yr     Buy     Buy     Buy  yr/yr  Inventory
      type  Aug-12  Sep-11   Sep-12      %  Aug-12  Sep-11  Sep-12      %     change
  Fuel oil    772     441      678    53.7     677    459     685    49.2          7
     Crude    402     120      315   162.5    322     143     405   183.2         90
 Total oil  1,174     561      993    77.0    999     602   1,090    81.1         97
       LNG  2,080   1,975    1,960    -0.8  2,251   2,021   2,013    -0.4         53
      Coal    390     309      184   -40.5    242     294     117   -60.2        -67
 
 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

