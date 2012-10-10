TABLE-Tokyo Electric Sept fossil fuel usage

TOKYO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Following is a table of Tokyo Electric Power's (Tepco) fossil fuel consumption and purchases for last month, a year earlier, and the previous month, with year-on-year percentage changes and changes in inventories. Japanese utilities have been increasing their consumption of fossil fuels to make up for a sharp drop in nuclear power generation due to a nationwide safety shutdown following the meltdowns at Tepco's Fukushima Daiichi plant after the massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. Tepco, which before the Fukushima disaster relied on nuclear power for about 30 percent of electricity, currently has no reactor online. Grid industry data shows power demand in Tepco's service region rose 2 percent last month from a year earlier. The table below suggests a large part of the increased power demand was covered by burning oil. Crude and fuel oil volumes in thousand kilolitres, LNG and coal in thousand tonnes. (1 kl=6.2898 barrels) Fuel Use Use Use yr/yr Buy Buy Buy yr/yr Inventory type Aug-12 Sep-11 Sep-12 % Aug-12 Sep-11 Sep-12 % change Fuel oil 772 441 678 53.7 677 459 685 49.2 7 Crude 402 120 315 162.5 322 143 405 183.2 90 Total oil 1,174 561 993 77.0 999 602 1,090 81.1 97 LNG 2,080 1,975 1,960 -0.8 2,251 2,021 2,013 -0.4 53 Coal 390 309 184 -40.5 242 294 117 -60.2 -67 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Jijo Jacob)