Tokyo Electric more than triples oil burn in February
#Energy
March 8, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 6 years ago

Tokyo Electric more than triples oil burn in February

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) in February used
244,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and fuel oil, more than triple a year earlier to make
up for a significant fall in nuclear power generation and colder weather, Japan's biggest
utility said on Thursday.  	
    LNG usage last month totaled 1.97 million tonnes, up 24.3 percent from a year earlier but
down from 2.11 million tonnes in January.	
    Only one reactor at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant has been generating electricity for
Tepco, but it is set to enter regular maintenance from March 26.  	
    No atomic reactor shut for regular maintenance has been restarted amid heightened pubic 	
safety concerns after the March 11 disaster triggered the nuclear crisis at Tepco's Fukushima 	
Daiichi plant, which has also led the government to review its energy policy and impose stricter	
assessments on the safety of reactors.  	
    Following is a table of Tepco's consumption and purchases for last month, a year earlier,
and the previous month, with year-on-year percentage changes and changes in inventories (crude
and fuel oil volumes in thousand kilolitres, LNG and coal in thousand tonnes):	
    (1 kl=6.2898 barrels)	
    	
     Fuel      Use      Use     Use   yr/yr     Buy     Buy     Buy   yr/yr  Inventory
      type  Jan-12   Feb-11  Feb-12       %  Jan-12  Feb-11  Feb-12       %     change
  Fuel oil    740      222     712   220.7     655     249     729   192.8          17
     Crude    362      107     412   285.0     335     186     410   120.4          -2
 Total oil  1,102      329   1,124   241.6     990     435   1,139   161.8          15
       LNG  2,114    1,582   1,966    24.3   2,216   1,682   2,222    32.1         256
      Coal    372      326     342     4.9     235     143     372   160.1          30
 	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

