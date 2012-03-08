Tokyo Electric more than triples oil burn in February

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) in February used 244,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and fuel oil, more than triple a year earlier to make up for a significant fall in nuclear power generation and colder weather, Japan's biggest utility said on Thursday. LNG usage last month totaled 1.97 million tonnes, up 24.3 percent from a year earlier but down from 2.11 million tonnes in January. Only one reactor at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant has been generating electricity for Tepco, but it is set to enter regular maintenance from March 26. No atomic reactor shut for regular maintenance has been restarted amid heightened pubic safety concerns after the March 11 disaster triggered the nuclear crisis at Tepco's Fukushima Daiichi plant, which has also led the government to review its energy policy and impose stricter assessments on the safety of reactors. Following is a table of Tepco's consumption and purchases for last month, a year earlier, and the previous month, with year-on-year percentage changes and changes in inventories (crude and fuel oil volumes in thousand kilolitres, LNG and coal in thousand tonnes): (1 kl=6.2898 barrels) Fuel Use Use Use yr/yr Buy Buy Buy yr/yr Inventory type Jan-12 Feb-11 Feb-12 % Jan-12 Feb-11 Feb-12 % change Fuel oil 740 222 712 220.7 655 249 729 192.8 17 Crude 362 107 412 285.0 335 186 410 120.4 -2 Total oil 1,102 329 1,124 241.6 990 435 1,139 161.8 15 LNG 2,114 1,582 1,966 24.3 2,216 1,682 2,222 32.1 256 Coal 372 326 342 4.9 235 143 372 160.1 30 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)