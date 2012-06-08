FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Tokyo Electric May fossil fuel usage
#Energy
June 8, 2012 / 6:00 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Tokyo Electric May fossil fuel usage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Following is a table of Tokyo Electric Power's 
consumption and purchases for last month, a year earlier, and the previous month, with
year-on-year percentage changes and changes in inventories (crude and fuel oil volumes
in thousand kilolitres, LNG and coal in thousand tonnes)	
    Japanese utilities have been ramping up consumption of fossil fuel, especially gas,
as there are currently no reactors online amid heightened safety concerns following the
meltdowns at Tepco's Fukushima Daiichi plant, the worst nuclear accident since
Chernobyl in 1986, after the massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.	
    (1 kl=6.2898 barrels)	
    	
      Fuel       Use      Use     Use  yr/yr     Buy     Buy     Buy   yr/yr  Inventory
       type   Apr-12   May-11  May-12      %  Apr-12  May-11  May-12       %     change
   Fuel oil     541      168     535   218.5    600     228     589    158.3         54
      Crude     193       86     248   188.4    239      92     333    262.0         85
  Total oil     734      254     783   208.3    839     320     922    188.1        139
        LNG   1,897    1,796   1,779    -0.9  1,890   1,956   2,001      2.3        222
       Coal     241       33     208   530.3    321      66     160    142.4        -48
 	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
