Tepco says halted oil-fired unit restart after fire
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
August 22, 2012 / 3:00 AM / 5 years ago

Tepco says halted oil-fired unit restart after fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Japan’s biggest utility, Tokyo Electric Power Co, said on Wednesday it halted preparation for the restart of the 600-megawatt No.1 oil-fired unit at Kashima power plant in eastern Japan following a fire from the unit’s air-heating system.

The fire, which was observed after an alarm went off early Wednesday, had been extinguished by 3:51 a.m. (1851 GMT Tuesday), the company said in a statement. There were no injuries.

It was uncertain when the unit would restart but there was no concern over power shortage on Wednesday, it added.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori, Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro

