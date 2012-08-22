Tepco says halted oil-fired unit restart after fire

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Japan’s biggest utility, Tokyo Electric Power Co, said on Wednesday it halted preparation for the restart of the 600-megawatt No.1 oil-fired unit at Kashima power plant in eastern Japan following a fire from the unit’s air-heating system.

The fire, which was observed after an alarm went off early Wednesday, had been extinguished by 3:51 a.m. (1851 GMT Tuesday), the company said in a statement. There were no injuries.

It was uncertain when the unit would restart but there was no concern over power shortage on Wednesday, it added.