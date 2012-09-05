FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tepco restarts oil-fired unit at Kashima plant after fire
#Energy
September 5, 2012 / 9:30 AM / 5 years ago

Tepco restarts oil-fired unit at Kashima plant after fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s biggest utility Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc on Tuesday restarted the 600-megawatt No.1 oil-fired unit at its Kashima power plant in eastern Japan following a fire in the unit’s air-heating system late last month, the company said on Wednesday.

The company had halted preparations for the restart because of the fire on Aug. 22.

The unit had resumed full-capacity operations by the peak demand hours of Tuesday, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
