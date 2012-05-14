FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tepco: fuel costs to rise by $5.8 bln this year
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 14, 2012 / 5:35 AM / in 5 years

Tepco: fuel costs to rise by $5.8 bln this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co, Japan’s biggest utility and the owner of the tsunami-ravaged Fukushima nuclear plant, said on Monday it expects fuel costs to rise by 460 billion yen ($5.8 billion) in the current business year compared with the year that ended in March.

Tepco, which posted a bigger than expected net loss for the year ended in March, is set to be taken over the government as it grapples with the aftermath of the Fukushima radiation crisis, high fuel costs and being prevented from restarting other nuclear plants shut down for maintenance and safety checks. ($1 = 79.8800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Michael Watson)

