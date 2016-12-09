FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Japan doubles Fukushima disaster-related cost to $188 bln
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
December 9, 2016 / 1:13 AM / 8 months ago

Japan doubles Fukushima disaster-related cost to $188 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said on Friday it has nearly doubled its projections for costs related to the Fukushima nuclear disaster including decommissioning and compensation to 21.5 trillion yen ($188.40 billion).

In 2013, the ministry had calculated the cost at 11 trillion yen comprising 5.4 trillion yen for compensation, 2.5 trillion yen for decontamination, 2 trillion yen to decommission the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi plant, operated by Tokyo Electric Power Co, and 1.1 trillion yen for a facility to store contaminated soil.

The new estimate calls for 7.9 trillion yen for compensation, 4 trillion yen for decontamination, 8 trillion yen for decommissioning, and 1.6 trillion yen for the interim storage facility, the ministry said in a statement.

Three reactors melted down at the plant after a magnitude 9 earthquake in March 2011, which caused a tsunami that devastated a large section of Japan's northeastern coastline. ($1 = 114.1200 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.