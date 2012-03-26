UPDATE 1-Tepco to seek JPY 1 trillion public fund injection - Nikkei

March 27 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co will seek 800 billion yen ($9.66 billion) in additional assistance from the government-backed nuclear compensation fund, along with a capital injection of 1 trillion yen this week, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The 800 billion yen will be used to make compensation payments to those affected by the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant accident, the daily said.

Guidelines drawn up by a Science and Technology Ministry panel see Tepco’s compensation payments growing by 800-900 billion yen for the current fiscal year through Saturday.

Tepco, which faces snowballing costs for decommissioning nuclear reactors and for radiation cleanup in fiscal 2012 and beyond, could fall into negative net worth without the capital boost, the paper said.

However, it is still resisting the government’s demand for a majority of voting rights and wants to keep the Nuclear Damage Liability Facilitation Fund’s stake to around a third, it added.

Tepco has so far booked 1.7 trillion yen for compensation payments, of which 1.58 trillion yen was covered by the fund. If it gets 1.8 trillion yen in capital and compensation aid combined, the total amount of public funds going to the utility would reach about 3.5 trillion yen, the paper said.

The dispute over voting rights is likely to be settled along with the selection of the successor to Tepco Chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata, the Nikkei added.

For Tepco to get aid, it needs to draw up a comprehensive business plan and get approval from minister of economy, trade and industry Yukio Edano. The initial goal was to complete the plan and obtain approval this month, the daily said.

However, Edano’s approval is likely to be delayed until April because Katsumata’s successor has not yet been named. Katsumata, who is assuming management responsibility for the nuclear debacle, is expected to announce his resignation around the time when the plan is approved, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 82.8300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)