UPDATE 1-Tepco, labor union agree to cut pension - Nikkei
May 10, 2012 / 8:46 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tepco, labor union agree to cut pension - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc and its labor union agreed to reduce corporate pension fund payouts for current employees and save 106.5 billion yen ($1.33 billion) over 10 years, the Nikkei said.

The two sides have agreed to lower the pension payout return to 1.5 percent from 2 percent, reducing the benefits by 30 percent, the business daily said.

They also agreed to decrease the overtime premium to the legal minimum 25 percent from 30 percent, the daily said.

The utility has already explained the pension cuts to about 80 percent of its 15,000 retirees, but it is unclear whether it can obtain the two-thirds majority vote it needs to implement them for the scheduled October introduction, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 79.9500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

