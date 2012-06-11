FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tepco to buy 1 mln tonnes of LNG a year from Qatar
June 11, 2012

Tepco to buy 1 mln tonnes of LNG a year from Qatar

(Corrects alert to remove extraneous words)

TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co said on Monday that it has signed a contract with Qatar Liquefied Gas Company to purchase 1 million tonnes of liquiefied natural gas (LNG) annually from August.

Tokyo Electric, the owner of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, has been using more LNG to fill the void of nuclear power it had relied on as all 50 nuclear reactors remain offline in Japan due to public concerns about atomic safety. (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo, Yoko Kubota; Editing by Kim Coghill)

