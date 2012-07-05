FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Tepco's goal of nuclear plant restart
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 5, 2012 / 5:27 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Tepco's goal of nuclear plant restart

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Japan's top utility Tokyo Electric Power
Co aims to gradually restart the nuclear reactors at
the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant starting from April 2013,
to curb fossil fuel costs.
    All but one of the 50 reactors in Japan have been halted for
maintenance and safety checks to see if they could withstand an
earthquake and tsunami similar to the disaster that devastated
the Fukushima Daiichi plant in March 2011, causing the worst
atomic crisis since Chernobyl in 1986.
    Tepco also owns six reactors at two nuclear plants in
Fukushima, but restarting them would not be easy as the host
Fukushima prefecture has pledged to become a model for a
nuclear-free society and called for scrapping of all the
reactors in the prefecture.
    Following are the company's goals for restarting the seven
reactors at the 8,212 megawatt plant, the world's biggest
nuclear complex by output. But it remains unclear if the
reactors would restart as scheduled, as the firm needs to have
the local governments' backing before restarting any of them.

          Plant name  No.      MW  Restart schedule
  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa    1   1,100        April 2013
  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa    2   1,100         Sept 2015
  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa    3   1,100         July 2014
  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa    4   1,100          Feb 2015
  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa    5   1,100          Oct 2013
  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa    6   1,356          Dec 2013
  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa    7   1,356          May 2013
 

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.