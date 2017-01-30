FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Tepco says not clear if material found under Fukushima reactor is melted fuel
January 30, 2017 / 10:47 AM / 7 months ago

Tepco says not clear if material found under Fukushima reactor is melted fuel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) , operator of Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, said on Monday it is not clear if material found below the damaged No. 2 reactor at the site is melted nuclear fuel.

The utility inserted a camera under the reactor vessel and images from the probe showed black material coating a grating.

Tepco cannot rule out the possibility the material is uranium fuel that melted down in the 2011 disaster and will continuing analysing the photos and data, a spokesman told reporters at a press conference.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Tom Hogue

