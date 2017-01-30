FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tepco finds possible nuclear fuel debris below Fukushima reactor -NHK
January 30, 2017 / 3:41 AM / 7 months ago

Tepco finds possible nuclear fuel debris below Fukushima reactor -NHK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power has found possible nuclear fuel debris below the No.2 reactor at Fukushima Daiichi, the power plant hit by meltdowns after the 2011 tsunami, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

Tepco detected a black lump directly below the reactor in an inspection by camera Monday morning but cannot yet confirm what it is, a spokesman told Reuters.

The spokesman said Tepco is investigating and will announce its assessment at a regularly scheduled news conference at 6:30 p.m. (0930) GMT on Monday. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Tom Hogue)

