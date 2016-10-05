FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Japan's Tepco calls for govt action due to insolvency risk -Jiji
October 5, 2016 / 4:15 AM / a year ago

Japan's Tepco calls for govt action due to insolvency risk -Jiji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings President Naomi Hirose said that he had requested the government take "structural" action because there was a risk of insolvency, Jiji news agency reported on Wednesday.

Other Japanese media reported that a new government panel had agreed that management reform at Tepco was necessary at its first meeting earlier in the day.

Shares in Tepco were down 3 percent in afternoon trade.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
