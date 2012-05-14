FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tepco posts annual net loss on nuclear crisis
May 14, 2012 / 5:15 AM / 5 years ago

Tepco posts annual net loss on nuclear crisis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co, the owner of the devastated Fukushima nuclear plant, posted an annual net loss of $9.8 billion, as it faces billions of dollars in cleanup and compensation for the radiation disaster.

The net loss was at 781.6 billion yen for the year ended March 31, Japan’s biggest utility known as Tepco said on Monday, deeper than the consensus estimate of a 692.6 billion yen loss in a survey of three analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Tepco, set to be taken over by the government, said its annual operating loss was at 272.5 billion yen, more than the mean estimate of a 241.7 billion yen loss by three analysts.

For this fiscal year, Tepco, which provides power to almost 45 million people in and around Tokyo, forecast a net loss of 100 billion yen, less than the estimate for a loss of 227.7 billion yen in a poll of three analysts.

Tepco, whose Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant was devastated by a earthquake and tsunami last year, is set to go under state control after the government last week approved a $12.5 billion capital injection. ($1 = 79.8800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Ryan Woo)

