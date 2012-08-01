FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tepco now sees bigger net loss on fuel costs
August 1, 2012

Tepco now sees bigger net loss on fuel costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co said on Wednesday it now sees a bigger net loss of 160 billion yen ($2.05 billion) for the year to March 2013, compared with its previous forecast of a loss of 100 billion yen, as extra fuel costs outweigh asset sales and cost cuts.

Fuel costs at Tepco surged from a year earlier as the company boosted power generation from fossil-fuel plants to make up for output lost from idled nuclear power reactors. ($1 = 78.1000 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Writing by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)

