Tepco's April-June loss estimated at over 200 bln yen - Nikkei

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Japanese utility company Tokyo Electric Power Co’s net loss for the April-June quarter may have exceeded 200 billion yen ($2.56 billion) mainly due to the nuclear accident at its Fukushima Daiichi power plant, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Loss for the quarter may be as much as 250 billion yen. The utility, known as Tepco, had reported a net loss of 571.7 billion yen a year earlier, the paper said.

Fuel costs surged from a year earlier as the company boosted power generation from fossil-fuel plants to make up for output lost from idled nuclear power plants, the business daily said.

Tepco will also book more than 110 billion yen in extraordinary losses as reserves for compensating victims of the nuclear disaster, the Nikkei reported.

Once the utility receives financial assistance for victims’ compensation from the Nuclear Damage Liability Facilitation Fund, it will be able to nullify the impact of the reserve buildup on its full-year earnings by drawing down the funds, the daily reported. ($1 = 78.1000 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)