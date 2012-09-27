FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tokyo Gas to invest in Tepco plant rebuilding -paper
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
September 27, 2012 / 11:31 PM / in 5 years

Tokyo Gas to invest in Tepco plant rebuilding -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Tokyo Gas Co is likely to invest in a project to rebuild Tokyo Electric Power Co’s <TEPCO) Sodegaura power plant in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday.

Tokyo Electric is considering replacing the four decades-old gas-fired power generation units at 3,600-megawatt Sodegaura plant with new ones. The project is likely to cost around 300 billion yen ($3.9 billion) and the first unit’s construction is likely to be completed by around 2017, the report said. ($1 = 77.6950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

