UPDATE 1-Powertech seeks Japan chip technology with purchases from Micron

TAIPEI, April 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Powertech Technology said on Friday it had bought two of Micron Technology's interests in Japan in deals worth up to $132 million, part of its efforts to expand its presence in Japanese chip technology.

It plans to buy a near 40 percent stake in wafer testing firm Tera Probe, which combined with its own holding will give it majority control of at least 51.2 percent. It has also bought a Japanese assembly and test plant from the U.S. firm.

"Powertech has been hoping to build a full turn-key solution in Japan," Chairman D. K. Tsai told a news briefing.

"Although the Japanese semiconductor industry has declined, they still have a leading edge in vehicle electronics, IOT and other areas."

Powertech will offer to pay 1,100 yen per Tera Probe share from Micron and any other shareholders who tender their offer. That compares with the Japanese firm's Friday closing price of 1,198 yen.

The deals are subject to approval from Taiwan regulators.