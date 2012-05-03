UPDATE 1-Teradata profit beats again on data analytics demand

* Q1 adjusted EPS $0.60 vs estimate $0.56

May 3 (Reuters) - Teradata Corp’s quarterly profit and revenue beat Wall Street estimates as demand for its data storage and analytics products boosted revenue by 21 percent, and it raised its full-year outlook.

The company, whose rivals include EMC Corp, raised its adjusted profit forecast range by 4 cents per share. It now expects a profit of $2.60 to $2.70 per share, excluding items.

It also raised its full-year revenue growth outlook to 12-14 percent, implying revenue of $2.65 billion to $2.69 billion, from 10-12 percent.

“Teradata is well positioned in three large and growing markets - data warehousing, big data analytics and integrated marketing management,” CEO Mike Koehler said in a statement.

EMC, the world’s biggest maker of corporate data storage equipment, said in April that it expected to meet or possibly exceed its 2012 targets. Investors considered the outlook to be conservative after IBM Corp raised its forecast for the year.

Teradata said on Thursday that its net income rose to $91 million, or 53 cents per share, in the first quarter from $65 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 60 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $613 million from $506 million.

Analysts had expected a profit of 56 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $587.5 million.

Teradata’s shares, which hit a life high of $72.26 on Wednesday, closed at $72.19 on the New York Stock Exchange. They have risen 24 percent since the company reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results on Feb. 22.