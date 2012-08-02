FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teradata profit beats estimates on data analytics demand
August 2, 2012 / 11:40 AM / 5 years ago

Teradata profit beats estimates on data analytics demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Teradata Corp’s quarterly profit trumped estimates and the company raised its full-year profit forecast, riding a surge in demand for data storage and analytics products.

Teradata is betting on the growing market for “big data” analysis - the ability to analyze vast amounts of stored information in real time.

The company expects a profit of $2.72 to $2.82 per share, excluding items, up from its previous view of $2.60 to $2.70 a share.

Net income rose to $112 million, or 65 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $103 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 77 cents per share.

Revenue from Americas, which accounts for majority of the company’s sales, rose 17 percent to $398 million. Total revenue rose 14 percent to $665 million.

Analysts expected a profit of 65 cents per share, on revenue of $660.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which closed at $66.10 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, rose 5 percent to $69.50 in premarket trading. The stock touched a life high of $79.88 in May, but has declined 17 percent since then.

