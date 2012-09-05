FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TeraGo to look for foreign partners after change in law
September 5, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

TeraGo to look for foreign partners after change in law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Canadian wireless broadband services provider TeraGo Inc said it is initiating a strategic review to take advantage of new rules that allow greater foreign ownership of small telecom companies in Canada.

In March, the government had said it would allow non-Canadians to take control of carriers that have a market share of less than 10 percent.

Rival Manitoba Telecom Services Inc has also been reported to be on the look out for a foreign buyer for its MTS Allstream division.

TeraGo, valued at about C$113.22 million, has engaged Houlihan Lokey and Canaccord Genuity as financial advisors.

TeraGo shares closed at C$10.00 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

