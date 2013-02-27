FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian Ter Beke cuts staff as demand for ready meals falls
February 27, 2013 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

Belgian Ter Beke cuts staff as demand for ready meals falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Belgian ready meals maker Ter Beke said on Wednesday it had temporarily laid off staff at two lasagne processing sites because of falling demand for prepared meals, after horse meat was found in frozen foods made by other firms in Europe.

While it said its products were not connected to the scandal in any way, it has seen a reduction in demand for its products as consumers become increasingly wary about pre-prepared meals.

It did not say how many staff would be affected by the move. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Rex Merrifield)

